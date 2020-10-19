HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, jury trials resume in Madison County hopefully providing relief to some people who have been waiting months, or even years, to have their day in court.
Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says jury selection is going to look very different, though.
“I have been practicing law for 44 years and this will be different than anything I have ever seen," McDaniel said.
Before the pandemic you would see about 100 to 200 people in the Madison County Courthouse on any given Monday for jury selection. But that can no longer be the case.
“The number one priority for all presiding judges in the state of Alabama is the safety of the jurors,” McDaniel said. “So you’ll have social distancing, you’ll have witnesses wearing masks, lawyers wearing masks,” McDaniel said.
Depending on the county, some are now doing the process over zoom or going to a larger venue where they can social distance.
Another big change: juror questionnaires will now be completed online.
If you have a pre-existing medical condition and do not feel comfortable participating in jury duty, McDaniel says you can call the court administrator’s office and possibly be excused.
“No matter what county you live in, if you are called for jury duty and you have some kind of concern or health problem, you just call the court administrator’s office and they will work with you,” McDaniel said.
Despite all of the new changes, one aspect remains the same and always will: jurors in the courtroom.
“That’s how our whole system works, that’s what distinguishes our nation from other nations is the American jury system. Before you can take a person’s freedom or liberty, or you can take their money from them -- whatever the case may be -- it has to be decided by a jury...a jury of your peers and that is unique to our country. It’s what keeps our democracy going, it’s what keeps America strong," McDaniel said.
Another part of the process to keep in mind is the order of cases that are heard. Criminal cases involving people in jail will take priority, followed by criminal cases without people in jail and then civil cases.
