Dry & warm week expected in the Valley

Happy Monday! After a beautiful sunny weekend, we have more in store this week!
The beautiful stretch of weather carries on this morning across the Tennessee Valley. Many Valley communities are waking up to temperatures into the mid to upper 50s or low 60s underneath mostly clear skies. Expect these clear skies to continue through much of the day today as high pressure to our east keeps clouds and rain away. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 70s and low 80s with help from a south wind that may gust up to 20 mph at times today.
Every day this week will have a temperature near or just above 80-degrees until we move into the weekend. Humidity is likely to stay higher than usual this week as well, which means each morning will stay into the low 60s as well. As we move into the weekend, we will see a little more of an unsettled pattern which will bring rain chances as we move forward. Computer models are not in agreement with the timing or amount of rain we will see, but it does look like we will have some sort of wet weather through the weekend. Stay tuned this week for the latest update and changes!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
