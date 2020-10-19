Dry & warm week expected in the Valley

Every day this week will have a temperature near or just above 80-degrees until we move into the weekend. Humidity is likely to stay higher than usual this week as well, which means each morning will stay into the low 60s as well. As we move into the weekend, we will see a little more of an unsettled pattern which will bring rain chances as we move forward. Computer models are not in agreement with the timing or amount of rain we will see, but it does look like we will have some sort of wet weather through the weekend. Stay tuned this week for the latest update and changes!