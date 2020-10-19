COVID-19 outbreak at Elk River Health and Rehab Facility

Ardmore, Tennessee. (WAFF) - There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Elk River Health and Rehab Facility in Ardmore, Tennessee.
At the end of September, an employee at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. That’s where the outbreak started.
In the last three weeks, they’ve had 52 patients test positive and 26 staff members test positive.
When the outbreak began, the facility had 62 patients in total. Now, the facility has 30 patients.
17 patients have died in the last three weeks. The other 15 patients have either left the facility because they finished treatment or they are in the hospital for non-covid related reasons.
The facility administrator tells WAFF they’ve followed all CDC guidelines, CMS and the Tennessee Department of Public Health guidelines. They have been testing employees daily since the virus made it’s way into Tennessee back in March. They do temperature checks and employees have to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire daily.
The facility is not allowing visitors at this time. They are no allowing new patients admissions.
