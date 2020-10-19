Case backlog still a major concern in several Alabama counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, jury trials resume in Madison County and Limestone County, but the backlog of cases remains a concern.
The constitution guarantees citizens the right to a speedy trial, but in some cases, suspects have been waiting years for their day in court.
Unfortunately, the pandemic added another six months to that wait.
According to Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel, the root of the problem is a lack of circuit judges.
“In Madison County we do not have enough circuit judges," McDaniel said. “We are about three judges behind. Before the pandemic, we already had a backlog and now it’s even more severe,” McDaniel said.
But the decision to bring on more judges must be resolved by the Court Administrator’s Office and the state legislature.
According to McDaniel, the big question is whether to move judgeships from other counties or to create judgeships.
McDaniel says it’s an endless conversation between counties and COVID-19 only makes the discussion more complex.
Madison County has had the same number of judges for years and as a rapidly growing area, McDaniel believes that’s a problem.
“The presiding judge here, Ruth Ann Hall, is trying her best,” McDaniel said. “She has gone to Montgomery, she is doing everything she can. But again, you have got every county. No county wants to give up a circuit judge. You have got other counties that are growing but now keep in mind, we are going to be the biggest city in Alabama. In two or three years, we are going to be there.”
Other counties, including Shelby County, Lee County and Baldwin County are struggling to gain enough circuit judges as well.
McDaniel says the process is going to take a long time and in the meantime the backlog of cases may only get worse.
