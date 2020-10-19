Alabama Historical Commission launches interactive map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Historical Commission is making it easier for you to learn about historic sites in your area.
The Commission created an interactive map, pinpointing historic sites and structures around the state. The map displays places that are part of the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage, Black Heritage Council Markers, Historic African American Schools, the National Register of Historic Places and more. The map was created using geographic information systems technology. You can review files from the Alabama Historical Commission without making an appointment to search through the hard copies of the Historic Preservation Division.
You can find attachments available on most sites that includes documentation and background on the historic site.
