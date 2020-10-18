Volunteers clean up memorial at Lee High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has put a dent in one Huntsville school’s budget, causing them to make cuts to their landscaping.
That’s why dozens of volunteers came together to make sure one on-campus memorial got the respect and care it deserves.
In November of 2006, a Huntsville school bus was transporting 40 students from Lee High School to the district’s technology center. The bus fell 30 feet from an I-565 overpass. Four students died, and dozens more were injured.
Today, a small memorial outside of Lee High school tells a big story of loss, grief, and remembrance. That story can be hard to read because the memorial was hard to see.
That’s why volunteers like the Huntsville Dream Center showed up to clean it up.
“Once we started walking the property, we realized that there is a memorial area that over the course of COVID has not been cared for the same way that it had been had we not been walking through this pandemic," says Alicia Gale with the Huntsville Dream Center. "We were just drawn to a much bigger objective at that point,”
Volunteers pulled up the dead plants, cleaned up the memorial placard and painted new lines on the schools curbs.
“We just wanted to spruce them up a little bit and make sure things are beautiful,” says Tony Woods, the principal at Lee High School.
You can’t remember the names if you can’t see the sign, but you can now.
This is the second year the Dream Center has partnered with schools who need some extra help.
