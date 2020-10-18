UNA Lions fall to JSU Gamecocks, Final Score 24 - 17

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a beautiful day to watch some college football as JSU came away with the win over UNA at Braly Stadium.
“It’s a back and forth game,” says UNA Head Coach Chris Willis. “We’re up 10-7 at the half, and we come out, they beat us 17-7 [in the second half]... We just couldn’t get a timely stop. We did start the game with a three and out... We just could not, when they got down into the RedZone, come away.”
UNA is still making the transition to the Division One at the FCS level. Even with the loss, the barometer for where the program needs to go and accomplish is promising.
“Yeah, I mean we’re getting close," says Willis. “They’ve [Jacksonville State] been doing this for a while. We’re just now a couple years in. You know, we’ll be fine. It’s disappointing not to get the win, and to come this close and to have some opportunities, but we’re going to be okay. I feel good about what we got going here.”
Jacksonville State improves to 2-1 on the season. They face Florida International October 23.
“I’ve been around more than one year, and this game right here, there’s no love lost in this game on either side,” says JSU Assistant Head Coach Jimmy Ogle. “I’m just real happy that we came away with the win. We made a lot of mistakes, but we kept fighting, we persevered and we found a way to win the football game.”
The Lions will have a week off before playing the third of four games this fall. Their next opponent is Southern Miss on the road November 7, followed by a trip to Provo Utah to take on the Cougars of BYU November 21.
