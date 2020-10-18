Pleasant and warmer week ahead

A quiet and calm rest of the evening is expected as cloud cover will gradually increase overnight, the southerly wind and clouds will keep morning temperatures mild in the middle 50s.
A pleasant work week is expected with high pressure in control, each day will be mainly sunny and dry with a warming trend through midweek, highs will be seasonal to above average in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
We are tracking a front that will come through on Friday, this will be our best chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. This front may stall out on Friday night and could potentially bring some light rain next weekend, confidence in this forecast is low right now and we are going to keep things dry for next weekend for the time being.
Temps look to cool a bit for the last week of October, highs will be below average in the 60s.
