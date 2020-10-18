Madison County high speed chase ends in arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing multiple charges after a leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.
Clayton Owens was speeding on Highway 431 around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers said he didn’t stop while they were trying to pull over his motorcycle.
Police chased Owens to Low Gap, that is when police said his bike stalled.
Owens was able to get the motorcycle going again, and that’s when officers say he nearly ran an officer over.
Owens then ditched his bike and started running, but officers caught up to him and arrested him.
