Local Huntsville restaurant wants to provide second chances for employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A restaurant in Huntsville is expanding, the second location of Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish held it’s grand opening on Saturday.
The new locations means about 75 new jobs.
Shawn Davis, the owner of Big Shake’s, said his goal is to provide second chances for his employees.
“The whole thing is to keep people employed,” he said. "I love giving people opportunities that they didn’t think they could have. I love giving people second chances, who might have made a mistake, who might have a blemish on their record. We’re here, we’re a second chance, we’re that type of employer.
If you’re looking for a job, Davis is looking for part-time and full-time hosts and bartenders.
You can apply for a job on the restaurant’s website.
