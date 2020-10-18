Harvest Volunteer Fire Rescue seeks new members to keep up with high call volume

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest Volunteer Fire and Rescue team is looking for more volunteers to keep up with all of the calls the department is getting.
The fire department gets around 2,000 calls a year and expects that number to increase.
The team held a training event on Saturday to get volunteers ready to serve.
Fire crews say having more people respond during all hours of the day is vital for the growing community.
“We’d love people that are interested in fighting fire. But we run 70 percent EMS and rescue calls. So, anyone who is an EMT basic, anyone who is a paramedic or anyone who has administrative or maintenance background if they want to just do stuff around the station just to help out," Captain Jake Chappell said.
According to Chappell, you must be a resident of Harvest to join the fire rescue team. However, the department is looking to make some changes and open it up to anybody in Madison County.
