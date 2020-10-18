Alabama outlasts Georgia; Wins 41-24

It’s a rough start though, as the Tide took the field first and Mac Jones threw an interception on the first play of the game. The chaos only continued when the Georgia offense answered with their own interception, turning it over at the Alabama 42 yard line. The Tide was able to make good on the possession, with a 16 yard pass to John Metchie and a 40 yard pass to Jaylen Waddle to put up the first 7 points of the game.