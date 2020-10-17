Winners announced for 2020 virtual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 brought change to every aspect of our lives. From work to play, how our children go to school, and how we support local charities.
Many annual fundraisers were cancelled this year, or organizers got creative in crafting an event with coronavirus in mind. The safe way, many found, was to go virtual. That’s what Huntsville Hospital Foundation and WAFF-48 News Anchor Liz Hurley decided for the 17th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
“We had to be smart. We had to be safe. Our goal is to improve women’s health not put women at risk. An in-person event as large as ours would have only invited trouble”, Liz said.
In 2019, more than 6500 registered for the Run.
In 2020, more than 2500 registered for the VIRTUAL Run.
“We still had a tremendous turnout”, Liz says, “We had no idea what to expect for 2020. We just had hope. Hope that people remembered women are still being diagnosed with breast cancer even though our attention is focused on coronavirus”.
Walkers, runners, and breast cancer survivors couldn’t wait to take part in this year’s virtual event and showed their enthusiasm by posting pictures or videos of their walks or runs on the www.lizhurleyribbonrun.org website. That’s also the site to make donations even after October 17th.
Additionally, that is where these winners will be listed.
Frankly, Liz says everyone is a winner by donating or participating, but the ones who take home hardware are:
- Top Male Overall Finisher: Kyler Bush (16:47)
- Top Female Overall Finisher: Kelsey Hodges (19:15)
- Top Fundraising Individual (individual donor): Greg Rusk
- Top Fundraising Participant (individual fundraiser): Jeanette Duke ($7,595)
- Top Fundraising Team: Team McAdams ($21,753)
Liz says she misses seeing that sea of pink in downtown Huntsville on Adams Street and all those faces cross the finish line this year. She says she will really miss those hugs and high-5′s she gives to everyone, especially the breast cancer survivors. " But that would have had to change anyway this year with COVID-19, so it was good that I wasn’t tempted, because I am a hugger and those high-5′s are meant to show my sincere appreciation".
The 2020 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is over but the race is not won. If you would still like to contribute, you can just pick up your cell phone and text LIZ to 243725. Liz says any amount is appreciated.
LHRR t-shirts, along with note cards, posters and re-usable yard signs will be available for sale next Thursday from 8:30am-4:30pm at the Huntsville Hospital Foundation office located at 801 Clinton Avenue in Huntsville’s 5 Points District.
Funds raised this year will go toward 3D mammography with a biopsy attachment for the not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital Breast Center.
