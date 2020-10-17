Rocket City Trash Pandas handing out 40,000 pounds of food

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need help filling your pantry and putting food on the table, local organizations are teaming up with The Rocket City Trash Pandas to hand out 40,000 pounds of free groceries!
The drive-thru food distribution starts at 9 a.m. at Toyota Field in Madison on Saturday.
There are no requirements and no questions asked, you can just stay in your car and volunteers will load the groceries.
You just need to show up and do it early because they ran out quickly last time.
Distribution is on a first come, first served basis.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.