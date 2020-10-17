Grab a coat and dress in layers for your Saturday

Frost advisory in effect until 8 am this morning for most of our northern counties.
In the 30s to start off your Saturday morning, so before you head out grab a coat! Cool and clear conditions for the morning will follow us throughout the day ahead.
Highs into the upper 60s, still a few degrees cooler than average at this point.
Tonight we dip into the upper 40s for your overnight temperatures under clear skies.
Sunday, sunny and warmer, will have some winds working to help push some warmer air into the Valley. Highs reach back into the 70s with increasing clouds. A great weekend overall to plan some outdoor activities!
Rolling into your workweek, we continue our dry stretch of days and stay in the 70s. Most of the week will have a mix of sun and clouds and be fairly calm.
Your extended forecast is looking cooler towards the end with rain moving back in by late next week.
