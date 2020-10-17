Clear and cool tonight; October perfection Sunday!

Clear skies and a light southerly wind will remain in place overnight with lows not nearly as chilly in the middle 40s.
Another fantastic Fall day lies ahead for Sunday with highs in the low to middle 70s and plenty of sunshine.
A quiet work week is expected with high pressure in charge, each day will be sunny and dry with a warming trend through midweek, highs will be seasonal to above average in the middle 70s to lower 80s. We are tracking a front that will come through on Friday, this will be our best chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
This front may stall out on Friday night and could potentially bring some light rain next weekend, confidence in this forecast is low right now and we are going to keep things dry for next weekend for the time being.
