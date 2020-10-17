Alabama Gold Star Family memorial set to be unveiled in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final installment of the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial is being dedicated Saturday morning.
The Alabama Gold Star Families Memorial Monument honors all Gold Star Families and the loved ones they lost serving our Country.
The ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. and will end with the unveiling of the monument.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
More than 160 Gold Star Family members from as far away as Florida and Georgia will be in attendance.
