Woman arrested for murder in Morgan County

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and one woman is behind bars after a shooting death in Hartselle.
On October 16, the Decatur Police Department responded to the 90-block of Sage Private Drive in Hartselle about a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found Bruce Everett Cox, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Cox was transported for medical treatment and later passed away from his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, the Decatur Police Department charged Mary Evelyn Hamm in connection to the murder of Cox.
Hamm was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Hamm is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. This incident is believed to be an isolated event of a domestic nature.
There are no further details at this time.
