UNA Lions face Jacksonville State on Saturday, safety regulations in place

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, the UNA Lions face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 1 p.m.
UNA is playing an abbreviated four game non-conference schedule this Fall and Saturday is the team’s only home game due to COVID-19.
“We are tremendously excited about the game on Saturday,” UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder said. “For us at the University of North Alabama, along with our student athletes and our student body, it’s probably the first large function that gives us a sense of normalcy.”
Linder says masks are required and Tom Braly Stadium is capped at 50 percent capacity.
Fans will be screened prior to entering and will get a bracelet to show they have gone through that process.
Traditionally, students and fans gather on Spirit Hill for tailgating activities. But this year, there is no tailgating in that university sponsored area.
However, if fans want to tailgate in other areas in their own small clusters, Linder says they won’t be stopped.
Linder hopes everyone will be good citizens, follow the guidelines and focus on the game.
“Our coaches are excited, our players are excited. Jacksonville State is a great program. We are making this transition to Division 1 FCS Level. They have shown that they can compete at the highest of levels and made a running for the National Championships recently and so this is a good measuring stick for us and we are excited about having them here at Braly," Linder said.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. but operations start at 11 a.m. Linder encourages fans to utilize that two-hour window to get through the screening process.
Tickets are still available and will be sold on gameday at the ticket booths.
