UNA gearing up for one and only home game Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - This year looks a little different for the UNA Lions football team.
Saturday is the team’s only home game and senior linebacker Will Evans says they’ve been waiting for this.
“Just the stuff that we’ve been through with the entire offseason with COVID and all that stuff, it just means a lot to be out there and play at least one game at Braly stadium,” said Evans.
Evans said he’s ready to make some big tackles.
“Flying around the field, up-tempo defense, gonna be ready to roll,” said Evans.
He said the lions have a great game plan in place.
“I think the team that overcomes the adversity the most and handles this in the right manner is going to be the team that comes out on top,” said Evans.
And this year’s schedule is not the only thing different, there are many new rules and safety measures put in place for fans.
“We’re allowing half capacity so a little over 7,000 people and they are using every other row. Fans can sit where they want to and space out where they see fit,” said Associate Athletic Director Jeff Hodges.
And though they’ve been met with adversity this season, Evans said it’s game time.
“We’re up for the challenge and we’re excited,” said Evans.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday with 50 percent capacity at the stadium and remember to bring your mask.
