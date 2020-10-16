Sheriff: Corrections officer terminated after incident at Morgan County jail

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Corrections Officer at the Morgan County jail was fired over potential misconduct.
According to the information from the sheriff’s office, an irritant was placed on an inmate’s cigarette earlier on Tuesday, causing respiratory issues. A medical call was immediately issued and the inmates who needed help were treated at the hospital.
The corrections officer was terminated. Sheriff Ron Puckett says corrections officers are supposed to help care for inmates.
“We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our Corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less,” said Puckett in a statement.
The incident was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division for further review. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.
