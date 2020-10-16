North Alabama colleges and universities go to online learning after Thanksgiving

An official memo went out to students and parents this week alerting them of the change. No students will be on campus after November 20th. All classes and final exams will be completed online. “It is definitely not a shock,” said student Jamese Clay. “It is the safest option for us all.” “I believe it would be the most sanitary thing for us to. With everyone going home and going back. I think it would be the easiest,” said Farris.