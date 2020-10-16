I Vote Madison; New group making sure every voice is heard this election season

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One local group is ready to answer any voting questions you may have.
Two women just started a group in Madison to help make sure every voice is heard this election season. Tara Bailey with I Vote Madison said with so many people now voting absentee for the first time year, it can be overwhelming.
Bailey now hopes to help provide that support through her new group, I Vote Madison.
Bailey started this initiative just a few weeks ago with her friend Heather Morgan after she voted absentee for the first time in the municipal election.
“Just even for my husband and I we needed two witness signatures, so we had to contact our neighbor," Bailey said.
Now Bailey hopes her group, a non-partisan voter outreach organization, can be that go-to.
“There’s a lot of questions out there regarding absentee voting and, just voting in general," Bailey said. "So we want to be a resource for people to come out to the public, and meet them where they are at, in terms of meeting their needs with voting.”
The group has already began meeting the needs of many in their community.
“We helped an 90-year-old woman the other day by coming to her doorstep and bringing my printer along with me and making the photocopies for her," Bailey said. "If people don’t feel comfortable to come to this voter clinic, I want them to understand they can reach out to us.”
For co-founder Morgan, she said they’re expecting a lot of people to reach out to them before this general election, but they won’t stop there.
“We are focusing on Madison City, getting involved with city council. We want to help empower individual. We want to make info accessible to them so they can hold representatives accountable," Morgan said.
Members of I Vote Madison will be at the Madison Public Library every Saturday until the general election on November 3rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to answer any voting questions.
Organization members are also leading a car parade to the Madison County Courthouse starting at 1:30 p.m. on October 16.
