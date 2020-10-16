Old food earns low scores on this week’s Kitchen Cops

Elsewhere in Limestone County - the Dairy Queen on County Line Road got an 85 because of a broken fryer basket and a dirty soda machine. Not far down the road, Lucia’s earned an 82 because of hot water not working properly at one sink, along with cracked food containers. The McDonalds on Main Street in Ardmore scored an 83 because of a dirty ice machine and frayed wires on a fryer basket that could lead to metal in your food.