Old food earns low scores on this week’s Kitchen Cops

Huntsville, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot can change in one year. Sometimes that change can be for the better, but for one Madison County restaurant, it was definitely not...
Last October, The Brickhouse in Providence had a low Kitchen Cops score of 82; this week, the restaurant did worse with a score of 72. It had multiple problems including residue in the ice machine, foods at the wrong temperature, hot water turned off at a sink and mashed potatoes that were six days old!
Another spot written up for holding on to foods too long is Surin of Thailand on Airport Road. Inspectors say they found rice without any date markings, a Sushi date book that wasn’t updated for almost a week and 9-day-old sauce still in the cooler. It scored an 83.
Some other trouble spots from the past two weeks include The Buena vista Cantina in Madison. It scored a 79 with a dirty ice machine and food temperature problems. The Arby’s near South Parkway and Governor’s scored an 82 because of cross-contamination concerns due to employees not washing hands or utensils properly. Yoshi’s Sushi and Fusion in Owens Cross Roads got written up for food temperature issues and flies in the building. It scored an 83.
On the other hand, top performers in Madison County this week all scored 98: El Patron on Patton Road, The Minit Man in Brownsboro and The Salt and Light Food Truck.
More from Limestone & Lauderdale Counties under the video:
In Limestone and Lauderdale Counties, some pretty well-known spots earned low scores this week...
The Greenbrier Restaurant, for example, earned an 81. It was written up for a dirty ice maker and day-old chicken at the wrong temperature.
Elsewhere in Limestone County - the Dairy Queen on County Line Road got an 85 because of a broken fryer basket and a dirty soda machine. Not far down the road, Lucia’s earned an 82 because of hot water not working properly at one sink, along with cracked food containers. The McDonalds on Main Street in Ardmore scored an 83 because of a dirty ice machine and frayed wires on a fryer basket that could lead to metal in your food.
In Lauderdale County, Cousson’s BP on Florence Boulevard earned an 83 because of hot water and food temperature issues. Cici’s on Cox Creek Parkway also had food temperature problems and earned an 86. The 43 Express on Highway 43 in Killen had dirty soda nozzles and chemicals stored improperly, so it got an 84.
As far as top scores go, McGee’s Farm Kitchen in Florence, Lynn’s Cakes in Athens and The Killen Time Adventure Park in Killen all earned a 99.
