Madison County inmate wants out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County inmate who’s brother was just murdered in jail wants out.
Haasan Erskine and his brother Terran Burt were both charged in a 2018 shooting in Huntsville, they’ve both been in the Madison county jail since.
Burt was killed on October 9 when he was involved in a fight with another inmate. Madison County authorities recently said the fight was not gang-related.
However, Erskine’s attorney still believes the fight was gang related, and wants Erskine to be released.
Erskine says he wants to be let out of jail with an ankle monitor, for his own safety.
He’s also asking for a compassionate release because his mother is battling cancer.
