Madison City Schools COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s only been a few weeks since Madison City Schools (MCS) made the announcement that all students who chose in-class learning at the beginning of year will return to their classrooms.
Students in Madison will return for the start of their second nine weeks on October 19.
On Friday, the school system sent out a statement with the current amount of COVID-19 cases.
As of October 16, MCS reports a total of nine positive cases of COVID-19 in the district.
According to the statement, there are currently 97 staff and students in quarantine from being associated with positive or presumptive cases.
The breakdown is as follows:
Positive Cases: Columbia: 0 employees, 0 students
Heritage: 0 employees, 0 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students
Madison: 0 employees, 0 students
Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students
Rainbow: 0 employees, 2 students
West Madison: 0 employees, 0 students
Pre-K: 0 employees, 0 students
Discovery: 0 employees, 0 students
Liberty: 0 employees, 0 students
Bob Jones: 0 employees, 1 students
James Clemens: 3 employees, 2 students
District: 1 employee
Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):
Columbia: 1 employee, 1 student
Heritage: 0 employees, 7 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 6 students
Madison: 0 employees, 7 students
Mill Creek: 1 employee, 3 students
Rainbow: 2 employees, 3 students
West Madison: 1 employee, 2 students
Pre-K: 1 employee, 1 student
Discovery: 0 employees, 12 students
Liberty: 0 employees, 7 students
Bob Jones: 3 employees, 8 students
James Clemens: 3 employees, 25 students
District: 3 employees
Beginning next week, MCS COVID-19 updates will be posted on their website, no later than 4:30 p.m. each Friday.
