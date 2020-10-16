Jackson County deputies seek kidnapping suspect

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are looking for a man they’re calling a kidnapping suspect. Active warrants for 34 year old Rodsvin Caballero are out in Tennessee as well.
He reportedly was involved in a chase with deputies late Thursday night in the Bridgeport / South Pittsburg area. During the chase, Caballero and a female passenger ran from the stolen car and left police behind on Highway 277. Investigators believe they escaped into Marion County, Tennessee.
The suspect is considered armed & dangerous. Deputies believe there is a 16 year old female with him.
