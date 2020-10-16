Dekalb County labeled very high risk for COVID-19

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Dekalb County is one of two counties in north Alabama with very high risk for COVID-19 spread.
Jackson County also falls into that category.
Within the past two weeks in Dekalb County, there have been more than 500 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 1,600 people have been tested.
Officials at Dekalb Regional Medical Center said that they have seen the number of COVID-19 patients fluctuate.
Right now, they currently have 4 positive inpatients.
Due to the high risk category visitation is restricted to keep patients and employees safe.
WAFF spoke to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health who said residents will have to socially distance, use proper handwashing techniques and wear face coverings to help reduce the spread.
“I am really am concerned that our onboard community transmission is a problem and when you see the increase in percent positivity creeping up, what you really have to do is really carry out those mitigation standards in order to get those numbers back down," said Dr. Landers.
Drive thru testing sites for COVID-19 are available in Fort Payne at 421 Medical Center Dr. SW and Collinsville at 13280 County Road 51.
