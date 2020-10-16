Cold & breezy today with frost potential tonight!

Grab a jacket this morning because you’re going to notice the changes after last night’s cold front. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in some spots this morning and the wind is already breezy from the northwest. It will stay that way throughout the day today as gusts may reach up to 20 mph at times. Clouds this morning will continue to clear out to the south and we should see some sunshine by this afternoon, but the northwest flow will limit our chance at any afternoon warmth. Highs today will be between 58 to 64 degrees. It will be a chilly night for those football games!