Cold & breezy today with frost potential tonight!

Happy Friday! Yesterday’s cold front has brought big changes out there this morning!
Grab a jacket this morning because you’re going to notice the changes after last night’s cold front. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in some spots this morning and the wind is already breezy from the northwest. It will stay that way throughout the day today as gusts may reach up to 20 mph at times. Clouds this morning will continue to clear out to the south and we should see some sunshine by this afternoon, but the northwest flow will limit our chance at any afternoon warmth. Highs today will be between 58 to 64 degrees. It will be a chilly night for those football games!
Wind will die down overnight tonight as skies remain clear. That will allow for some of our coldest temperatures of the season. We are expecting some areas to fall into the mid to upper 30s tonight which could bring areas patchy frost. The best chance of this is in the sheltered Valleys, but also into northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Morning temperatures on Saturday will range from 36 to 43-degrees. Saturday will stay cooler than normal with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies. Slightly warmer temperatures will creep back in on Sunday with the low 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal through the next week to ten days.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
