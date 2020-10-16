Cedric Cowan sentenced to life without parole for Decatur murders

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, several members of the victim’s families were there when the announcement came down. Renee Davis wore a shirt with her son Joshua’s face on it. He was found dead in Wilson Morgan Park in May of 2015. Antonio Hernandez-Lopez was shot to death in the driveway of a home on Albert Street. “I’m just glad it’s over with for now, for (Joshua Davis) and Antonio Hernandez,” Davis said. “Now maybe I can start to heal a little bit, and my whole family.”