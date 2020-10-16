Breezy cool Friday afternoon

Sunshine is beginning to break through the cloud coverage left over from this morning.
Cool for your afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 60s. With a breeze added to that, you’re going to need that jacket, especially headed for that drive home.
Pretty calm for the rest of your Friday with evening temperatures taking a big dip into the 40s that will roll into your weekend morning.
Chance of frost is still possible overnight into Saturday as we see some of the coldest air of the season settle in. That puts us under a frost advisory for Saturday morning.
Your weekend is looking cool and calm as well with temperatures still recovering from that overnight front. Highs for your Saturday are lingering in the 60s.
Mostly sunny for your Sunday afternoon as well, with temperatures inching back to normal. Middle 70s to close out your weekend highs.
Your extended forecast is looking very timely with highs staying in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the next 10 days, with rain looking to hold off for a bit.
