Warm day today before a cold front brings a chill for the weekend

Happy Thursday! Enjoy the warmth today because there won’t be much left after today.
Temperatures this morning are into the mid-50s for much of the Valley which is just about normal for this time of the year. Skies are clear for now, but that won’t be the case all day long. Wind today will be from the south once again, bringing in more humidity as we move into the afternoon today. Temperatures will be warm as well, climbing into the low to mid 80s in most communities. Clouds will increase as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The passage of the front will be late this afternoon into early Friday and from there we will see some big differences.
There won’t be much moisture with this front as it passes through. That means we will only see a few light showers if we see much rain at all. At most, rainfall will only total up to a tenth of an inch. Wind will shift to the northwest as the front passes through and that ushers in some of our coldest air of the season as we move into the afternoon Friday and overnight into Saturday. Temperatures Friday afternoon are likely to hover around 60-degrees, maybe a degree or two above or below. Wind will be breezy at times, gusting up to 15 mph. The real concern will be the colder temperatures on Saturday as some areas may fall into the mid to upper 30s. That could bring a few spots some area of frost. While not likely, it is possible, especially in the sheltered Valley communities of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.