Warm day today before a cold front brings a chill for the weekend

There won’t be much moisture with this front as it passes through. That means we will only see a few light showers if we see much rain at all. At most, rainfall will only total up to a tenth of an inch. Wind will shift to the northwest as the front passes through and that ushers in some of our coldest air of the season as we move into the afternoon Friday and overnight into Saturday. Temperatures Friday afternoon are likely to hover around 60-degrees, maybe a degree or two above or below. Wind will be breezy at times, gusting up to 15 mph. The real concern will be the colder temperatures on Saturday as some areas may fall into the mid to upper 30s. That could bring a few spots some area of frost. While not likely, it is possible, especially in the sheltered Valley communities of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee.