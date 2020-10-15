UPDATE: Four arrested in Lawrence County death investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Lawrence County authorities continue their investigation involving the shooting death of a man in Trinity.
The call originally came into to Trinity Police as a burglary on October 14. They asked Lawrence County to assist them on the scene.
When law enforcement arrived to the house, they found a deceased male.
The victim pronounced dead at the scene is identified as Jordan Miller, age 23 of Trinity.
Sheriff’s investigators worked throughout the night following up on information and evidence. As a result of the investigation, Sheriff’s investigators have arrested and charged the following:
- Karsin Page, 19 of Trinity, Capital Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Serenity Marie Arteaga, 22 of Trinity, Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Haley Whitaker, 22 of Trinity, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Scandal Griffis, 25 of Trinity, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
While four are arrested, the investigation continues.
“This was not a random act. All those listed knew each other. The investigation continues and there could be additional criminal charges as we progress forward," said Chief Deputy Timothy Sandlin.
All four were booked into the Lawrence County Jail. No other details of the case are released at this time as authorities continue the investigation.
ORIGINAL: Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting death of a male this afternoon.
The call originally came into to Trinity Police as a burglary. They asked Lawrence County to assist them on the scene.
When law enforcement arrived to the house, they found a deceased male.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation.
No one is charged at this time, but one suspect has been detained. The only suspect so far is the homeowner where the crime took place.
We’re told deceased person did not live in the home.
This is an isolated incident. Law enforcement says the two people did not know of each other.
This is the second shooting in Lawrence County in one week.
There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF both online and on-air for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.