‘Trump’ painted on Morgan Co. woman’s car after putting out Democrat campaign signs

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re just 19 days away from the election.
And people in North Alabama are going out of their way to make a political statement - legal or not.
“At first I thought it said traitor with a ‘t’, I looked again and saw it said Trump," Vicky Gibbons said.
Vicky Gibbons, who lives off of Highway 36 East in Valhermoso Springs, woke up to find her car spray painted to spell ‘Trump’ in bright orange letters Thursday morning.
Gibbons says she just put signs supporting Doug Jones for senator and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the White House in her yard earlier this week, and two days later she found her car and her signs vandalized.
“I thought about getting new signs, so I decided no I’ll just leave these spray painted ones up and let people see what a trump supporter did. That is a good typical Christian Trump supporter," Gibbons said.
“No this is the behavior of a classic criminal," Tom Fredericks said.
Tom Fredericks with the Morgan County Republican Executive Committee says this type of behavior is not ok.
“It’s an indication of how far we’ve polarized politics in America and I don’t like it. I think we need to come together. We need to recognize political differences, but at the end of the day, we’re Americans," Gibbons said.
Fredericks says the problem isn’t one sided.
He tells us over 500 Trump signs have been stolen out of yards in Morgan County, this election cycle.
Gibbons says she filed a police report with the sheriff’s office, and a local auto shop removed the paint for free.
“It is a crime and we will try to prosecute when we can find whoever did it,” Mike Swafford said.
Public information officer Mike Swafford says the person responsible will be arrested, brought to jail and charged with a misdemeanor.
