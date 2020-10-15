Recycling company expands operations in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions, a recycling company, is expanding its operations in Athens.
It’s an $11.1 million dollar additional investment by the company, which brings the total capital investment of the project to more than $50 million.
Indorama Plant Manager Byron Geiger calls Limestone County a “pro-business atmosphere,” which influenced the company’s decision to expand in Athens.
The expansion will bring 78 jobs to the facility. Production is set to start in 2021.
This capital investment addition could not have happened without the Athens City Council, which voted to amend Indorama’s tax abatement agreement.
Bethany Shockney, the President and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association says the investment in Athens reflects the city’s interest in working with companies of all sectors.
“So many things halted or slowed down during COVID. So if nothing else, just being able to instill confidence for our citizens in the community that things are looking up, things are positive, things are moving forward and that we are still being successful and we are economically sound," Shockney said.
Shockney says maintaining a pipeline of skilled workers in Athens is a priority.
There are several other expansions in the city, including the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant that is gearing up to start production next Fall.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.