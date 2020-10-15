Last day to complete census forms, Dekalb County leaders express concern

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - You have just a few hours left to respond to the 2020 census.
The United States Supreme Court moved the deadline from October 31st to October 15. Numbers are low in Dekalb County, and leaders say they are concerned.
Last week, 53.7 percent of people completed their census.
On Thursday, that number is 53.8 percent which Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy said is not good for the city.
She said the chamber was working on some initiatives to help encourage people to help fill out the forms before the new deadline.
Now, she is hoping more people will do their part to help keep funding and local businesses in the area.
“It does make a huge impact on our school systems, on our funding for schools systems, on our roads and business attractions. When people are deciding business attractions and retail restaurants ,when they’re looking at communities to move to and consider they look at our census and if we have low census then they move on to the next community," said McCurdy.
If you have not responded, you have until midnight.
