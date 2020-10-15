Decatur offering small business loans to local shops

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for small business owners in the city of Decatur to apply for a local loan.
“The small guys are the ones who seem to be getting hurt the worst, they’re a lot leaner. They don’t have a lot of margin to work with, and they have smaller staffs they can’t do without," Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce President John Seymour said.
The city of Decatur, Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce and the Entrepreneur Center (E-Center) have now opened up an application where small businesses can apply for a $10,000 loan.
Seymour said the grant is enough to help 21 local businesses.
“It’s places like restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, entertainment venues, health clubs, those kind of things. They have to be located in Decatur and had to of been in business a year before the march 13 date the governor announced the state of emergency," Seymour explained.
One local business owner who has struggled throughout this pandemic says she’s already applied.
“This grant would be great. It would help sustain us through this tough time," Tina Hall explained.
Hall, owner of the Brick Deli says so far, they haven’t had to let any staff go and she wants it to stay that way.
“70-80 percent of our staff has been here for 20 years plus, so we’re more of a family. And we wanna keep things as normal as possible for them and their families. So it’s just important for us for them to feel safe and not worry about job security," Hall said.
Chamber members want you to know it’s easy to apply and they’re looking forward to helping local businesses.
The deadline to apply is November 30th.
