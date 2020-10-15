Decatur man arrested for assault

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now facing jail time after he assaulted someone with a broken bottle.
On October 14, Decatur police officers responded to the 1500-block of Carridale Street SW, in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim suffering from multiple wounds caused by a broken bottle.
The victim was transported to Parkway Medical Center and later taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to be treated for his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, the suspect, Gaspar Recinos, was located in the area and placed under arrest for assault in the second degree.
Recinos was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in lieu of a $2,500.00 bond.
There are no further details at this time.
