Capital murder suspect charged in Montgomery toddler’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Montgomery.
Police say 2-year-old Cole Cherry was physically assaulted and taken to a local hospital on Oct. 9. Cole succumbed to his life-threatening injuries the next day.
Isadore Holiday Jr., 25, was identified as the suspect.
Holiday was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday. Montgomery police charged him with capital murder and booked him into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Police say the circumstances surrounding Cole’s death are unknown.
No additional information was released per the continuing investigation.
Police say this was the 50th murder of 2020.
