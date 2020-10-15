Big change coming to the Valley overnight

Warm and sunny afternoon for your Thursday with highs reaching the 80s.
Gusty winds throughout the afternoon will help to keep us warm well into the evening, but will switch to the north as a second cold front passes through.
With this front a slight chance at scattered rain is possible.
Overnight temperatures will take a slight dip into the 50s, but the big impact from the front will be highs for your Friday.
Almost a 20 degree drop as we go into Friday afternoon, with temperatures struggling to stay in the 60s. Gusty northerly winds will keep us cool, some may say cold, for your Friday.
In addition to the big dip in temperatures for the afternoon, overnight lows into Saturday morning could bring us our first frost of the season.
The 60s stick with us as we go into Saturday, but we reach the 70s by the end of your weekend.
Your extended forecast is looking average and dry for the next stretch of days.
