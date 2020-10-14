“The words and actions by UAH police do not represent who we are”; UAH President responds to traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The President of the University of Alabama in Huntsville issued an apology on Wednesday to a teenager pulled over by UAH police officers.
The President’s apology is in response to an incident described by Chanda Mills Crutcher on Facebook.
Crutcher shared a Facebook post on Monday, which has since been shared 8,000 times, regarding UAH police pulling over her 17-year-old son, Caleb.
Crutcher’s post claims her son was pulled over on Friday while driving home from his job at Topgolf.
She claims he was pulled over for a cracked tail light, but was later asked to get out of his car so he could be searched. Crutcher’s post claims the officers cursed at the teenager and asked him if he was hiding drugs or a “dead prostitute” in his car.
Crutcher says her son is a well-disciplined student with a 3.9 GPA who runs his own non-profit. She says her son is not a thug or “sketchy” as one of the officers allegedly described him in body camera footage.
The body camera footage has been reviewed by the family, but UAH has not made the footage available to the public.
UAH President Darren Dawson released a statement on Wednesday claiming these officers do not represent who UAH is as an institution:
“Here at UAH, our core principles include acting with compassion and respecting all persons by embracing cultural humility, diversity and person-centered care.
The words and actions by UAH police during a traffic stop on October 3, 2020, do not represent who we are as an institution. I have spoken with the family of the young driver to offer my sincere apologies and address the family’s thoughts, ideas and concerns.
We are continuously looking for ways to improve our service to the UAH and Huntsville communities. We will use this as a learning and training opportunity.”
WAFF has issued a request through UAH to receive a copy of the body camera footage.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.