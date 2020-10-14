With COVID-19 measures in place, jury trials resume in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials in Lauderdale County will soon begin after months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney said they are balancing safety concerns with the need to advance these cases.
He says multiple measures will be in place to keep jurors safe. For starters, the jury will be assembled at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum for social distancing purposes and to minimize the number of people entering the courthouse.
District Attorney Chris Connolly said that they have implemented numerous safety protocols intended to protect jurors, judges, attorneys, witnesses, and other courtroom participants from the virus while also taking measures to ensure defendants receive fair trials.
The two murder trials date back to 2016 and 2018.
Alfonso Jarmon is charged with the murder of Charles Perkins and Charles Montgomery is accused of killing his father, Roy Montgomery.
Connolly said it’s time for both trials to move forward.
“Even before covid I mean the justice system moves slowly in big cases, in murder cases for instance so we always try to prep our victims so we always try to prep our victim’s families with the fact that it’s going to take a while and you add on a layer of the pandemic, its frustrating,” said Connolly. “Jury trials are certainly one of the most important things we do so we’re looking forward to getting back at it.”
Prospective jurors have already been selected for both trials.
