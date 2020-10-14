5 tips for keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You probably spent Tuesday clicking, shopping and saving if you have an Amazon Prime account. We’re also getting to that time of the year where holiday shopping starts, so we’re On Your Side with a reminder about how to keep your things safe from porch pirates.
“This is the time of year where property crimes pick up and this kind of stuff happens,” said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.
Law enforcement officers say there are a few things you do to try and protect your delivery orders:
1. Schedule packages to be delivered when you or someone you trust will definitely be there to pick it up.
2. Consider putting a planted pot or decorative piece on your porch that could hide a delivery.
“They’re looking for anything visible from the street. Looking for the shortest distance from the street to the front door that they can get out and run up to,” said Sgt. Mangina.
3. Consider getting a lock box installed near your front door so that the delivery driver can put your package in a secure location.
4. Consider getting a camera
“That’s going to give us a good picture of the bad guy - his vehicle,” said Sgt. Mangina.
But it’s not just about getting a camera, make sure you install it in the right place. Officials suggest having a doorbell camera to get a good look at whoever comes up but also install one on the side of your house facing the street.
The last tip won’t cost you a thing and is the most simple.
5. Ask a neighbor to keep a lookout if you know something is coming and you won’t be home.
