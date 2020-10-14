Tennessee governor quarantined after member of security detail tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee’s weekly coronavirus briefing is canceled Wednesday while the governor is in quarantine.

According to Lee’s office, a member of his executive security detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor tested negative but out of an abundance of caution he is quarantined at home with the Tennessee’s first lady, Maria Lee.

The governor’s office released a statement saying masks and social distancing are part of their protocol and no staff are thought to be positive at this time.

Instead of the regular weekly COVID-19 news conference, Lee will provide an update to the media by phone along with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

