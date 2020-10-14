Scottsboro man indicted in fatal crash with bicyclist

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jason Michael Ferguson, 44, of Scottsboro was indicted by a grand jury for an April car crash that left a bicyclist dead.
Ferguson was indicted on charges of manslaughter and possession of marijuana according to Scottsboro Police.
He was arrested on Wednesday and bonded out of jail. His bond was set at $23,500.
Ferguson is accused of hitting and killing 53-year-old Roald Joseph Richardson on April 5th, 2020 according to Scottsboro Police.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Alabama Highway 79.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.