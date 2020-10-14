Preparing student poll workers the general election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may see some younger faces if you vote in-person on November 3rd.
Marshall County probate Judge Andrea Lecroy said this is the first time they’re using student poll workers in a general election. She also said they have already seen younger people working, earlier this election cycle. She explained what it takes.
The qualifications mean only some high school and college students are eligible.
“They need to be recommended by a principal or other school official, they must be at least 16-years-old, a resident of the county, and enrolled in a public high school or private high school, or a two year or four year higher education program," Judge Lecroy said.
Secretary of State John Merrill said these student workers are the future, and they’re allowed to do almost everything a poll worker can do.
“They can do everything except handle a ballot and determine the eligibility of the voter," Merrill said.
In return, students will be reimbursed $50 from CARES funding for working.
“They can get course credit for it in some schools they attend," Secretary of State Merrill said.
However, Judge Lecroy said they gain so much more.
“Student interns can see what the elections process looks like up close.," she said. "So they are side by side with veteran poll workers.”
Judge Lecroy said they expect 29 students for this upcoming general election, this includes all the students they used in the runoff election.
Alabama Secretary of State Merrill said this hands-on experience is gaining attraction.
“We know that more people will become involved because of having this introduction to the elections process. There are a number of people who are already 14 and 15-years -old who have reached out to our office to make sure they are on the list for 2022," he said.
