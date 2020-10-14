Morgan County Deputies arrest Falkville man following house fire investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man is facing an arson charge following an incident involving an area home.
On October 12, Morgan County 911 received a report of a house fire on Hand Road in unincorporated Falkville. The emergency call came from an individual pulling his vehicle into the driveway at the residence.
While driving toward the house, the same individual witnessed a male run from the scene to a nearby residence.
A female resident and the reporting individual were able to extinguish the fire.
Morgan County Deputy Sheriffs went to the nearby residence and detained the individual that matched the description of the male seen running from the home. Investigators determined the suspect to be Joshua Lee Chaney. It was discovered that Chaney allegedly set fire to a garbage can beside the home on an earlier date.
Joshua Lee Chaney, 32 of Falkville, was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree arson.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked with a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.