Marshall County Christmas Coalition in need of more sponsors

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of year when we start thinking about the upcoming holiday season. It’s also a great time to help out families across north Alabama in need.
For over 20 years, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition has helped families in need by providing them with gifts for Christmas.
The Coalition has collected their applications, but they’re in of need more sponsors.
This year, they have 1,529 children in need of a sponsor. Unfortunately, only 24 people have signed up to be a sponsor so far.
now, they’re asking for your help this holiday season.
Director Beth Sprouse said this year the need is greater because of COIVD-19.
“Actually, it has been a little bit of decrease which surprised us, but we feel like the reason they didn’t come out and come was because of COVID even though we took precautions to make sure that people were safe when they came in to fill out applications," said Sprouse.
Sprouse said with Christmas around the corner they want to ensure they can meet the needs of the families and are hoping more people will sponsor a child.
“We certainly couldn’t do this without the great folks of Marshall County, they helped make this happen. I feel like if we can just bring some joy to these children that’s what it’s all about," said Sprouse.
If you’re looking to help out a neighbor this year, the Christmas Coalition in Marshall County is your place!
