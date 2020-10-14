Madison Police confirm new details in Slaughter Road murder investigation

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - New details were released Tuesday related to the investigation of an October 6 murder on Slaughter Road.
Jonathan Stephens remains in the Madison County Jail charged with the murder of Anthony Baker last Tuesday morning.
According to police, Stephens and Baker were known associates. John Stringer with the Madison Police Department told WAFF an alleged altercation occurred resulting in the victim’s death. Narcotics are suspected to be involved.
Multiple agencies including the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force helped track down the suspect.
Nothing further is available at this time.
